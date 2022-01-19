Restriction likely for students under 12

Islamabad : There is a likelihood of the federal government restricting in-person learning for schoolchildren under the age of 12 years, parliamentary secretary for national health services Dr Nausheen Hamid said on Tuesday.

She told in a Geo News programme that the government did not plan the closure of schools for children above 12 years of age, staff members and teachers, who were vaccinated.

"A decision will be made about the children, who are not vaccinated against COVID-19," she said.

The parliamentary secretary said the government had approved vaccination for children aged 12 and above, and a campaign was under way across the country to administer vaccine to students in schools. She said there was no need for imposing restrictions all over the country, and only the cities, where the positivity ratio was high, should be subjected to curbs.