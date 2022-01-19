Islamabad : Benazir Bhutto Shaheed always stated that women have to fight hard to become leaders; this was said by Senior Politician from Pakistan People’s Party, Farhatullah Babar on the second day of five-day electronic media workshop arranged by Women Media Center, Pakistan, says a press release.

While addressing the participants of workshop Mr. Babar acknowledged the problems faced by women in Pakistan. He said that women have to work harder to get opportunities and position in every field.

Senior leader from PPP further stated that media is very challenging field for women but it also has more reward beyond the level of personal satisfaction, adding to this, the media landscape has changed drastically.

Sharing his thoughts on digital media former senator said that mobile is a complete media kit and digital media has provided it with a modern platform.

We should be compatible with this technology however; the sanctity and dignity of words must be maintained.

He encouraged the participants to join the field of journalism in the current famine like situation and fill the gap.

The theme of this workshop, held at a local hotel in Islamabad, is “Freedom of Expression: Reliability of Digital Media Landscape”. Female students and female journalist from different universities and media industry are attending this workshop.

The main objective of the workshop is to provide training and practical opportunities for media- students. So that women can prove their selves by displaying their talents in journalism. The workshop started on 17th January, 2022 and will continue till 21st January, 2022.