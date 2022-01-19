Nadra proposes changing word ‘alien’ on cards

Islamabad: Coordination Committee (Nadra), under the Convenership of Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, took notice of the non-functionality of District Level Committees (DLCs) regarding the issue of blocked identity cards. The committee proposed altering the formation of DLCs as Nadra briefed the participants about the non-functionality of these committees. The committee observed that being public representatives it is their prime obligation to ensure easy access to the fundamental right of ‘Identity’ for its citizens. The committee also observed that smaller provinces need special attention from Nadra as Balochistan is the only province that did not have Nadra mega centre to facilitate the common people. The committee also proposed that the number of female centre be increased especially in KP and Balochistan to facilitate women in these areas.

The committee appreciated the performance of the Nadra chairman regarding recruitment of local people to facilitate the local and it also appreciated the inclusive policy of Nadra on latest technology analyst. The committee agreed to the proposition of the Nadra chairman about the word ‘Alien’ and proposed to change its name immediately as the word ‘Alien’ is disrespectful to its holders as observed by the Nadra chairman. The meeting of the Coordination Committee (Nadra) was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri in the Parliament House on Tuesday.

While observing the sensitivity attached with the issuance of the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), Deputy Speaker National Assembly said that identity is a fundamental right to each Pakistani. He said that there must not be any discrimination on the basis of nationality and language in the provision of CNIC. He expressed his dissatisfaction over the non-establishment of mega centre of Nadra in Balochistan. He instructed Nadra to immediately complete the establishment of Nadra mega centre in Quetta. He also took notice of the fact that 95 per cent of Nadra centres are being functioned in rented buildings.