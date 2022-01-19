PSF mulls holding four junior squash events annually

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is planning four national events per annum in all the junior categories besides initiating a new $6,000 PSA event for up and coming youngsters.

The decision was taken recently by the PSF high-ups and aimed at promoting junior squash and encouraging the youth to pursue the game.

Talking to ‘The News’ a PSF official has said that finalising activity plan for the next two months that includes a new PSA $6,000 event starting in Islamabad from February 26 and aimed at improving junior players’ standards.

“Some top seniors will be away during this period, enabling us to arrange a PSA event for the youngsters. This event will definitely help in bringing the best out of leading youngsters and will help greatly in exposing them to the senior circuit.”

The official added that in a major step taken by the PSF, it has been decided to hold four Junior National Championships starting from Under-12 and going up to Under-19 will be organised throughout the year to promote the game at the junior level. Besides five junior boy categories, women junior Under-19 events will also be organised. Every quarter will have a junior event to be participated by the best juniors of all ages around the county.

The official said that the main aim is to promote and help juniors get maximum exposure at the national level before stepping into the international circuit.

“By organising such an event we would be having the best view of the juniors’ progress. We have some best juniors around who have already made their mark at the international level. What they need is to get maximum match practice and that is what we are aiming at,” he said.

Punjab Squash is also planning to hold a $50,000 event within the next two months. This will be apart from the $50,000 Karachi Open starting from March 15-19 and the $20,000 women event to be staged simultaneously.

PSF’s activity plan: 23-24 January: Karachi Comkar Satellite Tournament of US$500.

24-27 Jan: Islamabad PSF Level-1 Trainers Course.

26-29 Jan: Karachi Sindh Satellite Tournament of US$ 1,000.

12-14 Feb; Lahore DRGCC Open Satellite Tournament of US$ 1,000.

10-17 Feb: Islamabad WSF level-1 and Level-II Coaching Course.

18-20 Feb: Quetta Balo-chistan Satellite Tournament of US$ 1,000.

21-23 Feb: Quetta Balo-chistan Senior Satellite

Tournament of US$ 1,000.