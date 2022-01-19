Shogran tourist resort cleaned

MANSEHRA: The Kaghan Development Authority on Tuesday removed the litter scattered at the tourist resort of Shogran.

The scenic resort witnessed the influx of tourists in recent days after the district administration lifted the ban, which was imposed following the Murree tragedy on tourism activities in the Kaghan valley and Shogran. The garbage which had been thrown by the tourists and locals was shifted to the dumping ground.

The Shogran, which received the heaviest snowfall in almost a decade during the recent winter has attracted nature lovers and visitors.