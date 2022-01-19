Record 254,000 commuters use BRT service

PESHAWAR: A record 254, 000 people used the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar service — the highest ever daily commuting - on Tuesday.

TransPeshawar spokesperson Muhammad Umair Khan said after the successful commencement in the provincial capital, the BRT system had facilitated tens of thousands of residents of the city.

He said after bringing the COVID 19 situation under control with the efforts of government and resumption of routine life, the BRT commuters tally has increased remarkably.

The spokesperson said the BRT Peshawar had revolutionized and transformed public transport service.

Earlier to this record-breaking count of ridership, the system was observing a rise in daily ridership and was serving more than 236,000 commuters daily.

The BRT spokesperson stated that with the increase of commuters, the TransPeshawar with proactive approach increased the duration of Express Route Nos 1 & 9 and increased the duration of Stopping Route No 8 to accommodate a maximum number of passengers.

He said that system is serving people with 158 environment-friendly buses and with 9 commuter need-based routes 16 hours a day.

The spokesperson added that the success of the BRT is self-evident by the number of people enjoying the international level public transport service.

He said the people of Peshawar and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa acknowledges the role of BRT in the city and the transformation of the state-of-the-art public transport system in the provincial capital.

The performance of the system is directly proportional to the support and acknowledgement by the people of Peshawar, especially by the BRT commuters, he added.

The spokesperson said during the second quarter of the year 2022 more buses will be added to the system and new routes will be decided in the larger interest of the public.