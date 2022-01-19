CS orders admin officers to complete public welfare tasks

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal on Tuesday issued instructions to all the divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to take public welfare initiatives in the province. The instructions were issued to all administrative officers through a letter.

According to the letter, progress on the assigned tasks many of which the district administrations are already carrying out would be reviewed on a regular basis every week. The directions issued in the letter include covering open manholes, operationalising dysfunctional streetlights, ensuring safety of school children during road crossings (deputing duty teachers for supervision in public and private schools). The other instructions are: inspection and repair of old bridges, maintenance of drains and sewerage lines, ensuring proper garbage collection and waste disposal, improvement of bus stands (white-wash, cleanliness and seating arrangement etc) and paint of govt buildings. Instructions issued in the letter also include maintenance of green belts and playgrounds, ensuring safety of billboards where their installation is permissible, removal of wall-chalking, cleaning and chlorination of water storage tanks and drainage of stagnant water.