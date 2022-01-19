Madagascar: 10 die in floods

Strasbourg, France: EU lawmakers on Tuesday chose centre-right Maltese politician Roberta Metsola the new head of the...
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin will host his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow on Wednesday, the...
Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday warned Russia against invading Ukraine, calling the former...
North Korea said on Tuesday it had launched two tactical guided missiles, its fourth sanctions-busting test of the...
Moscow: Russian troops arrived in Belarus on Tuesday for snap military drills, as Moscow hosted Germany’s foreign...
Tunis: Freedoms are imperilled in Tunisia after the violent suppression of protests against President Kais Saied last...
