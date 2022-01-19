 
Wednesday January 19, 2022
Madagascar: 10 die in floods

By AFP
January 19, 2022
Antananarivo: At least 10 people have died in flash floods triggered by torrential rain that battered Madagascar’s capital Antananarivo overnight, an interior ministry official said on Tuesday.

