PTI to issue show cause notice to Noor Alam

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday decided to issue a show-cause notice to one of its members of the National Assembly Noor Alam Khan and has ordered him to explain why he criticised the incumbent government, Geo News reported.

According to sources, Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, who is the president of PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will issue a show-cause notice to Noor Alam to clarify his position and making controversial remarks.