Bilawal forms long march organising committee

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted a long march organising committee for the PPP’s Long March which will start from Karachi to Islamabad on February 27.

The long march organising committee includes former prime minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani, PPP’s Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, former premier and president PPP Central Punjab Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, senior party leader from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anwar Saifullah Khan and senior party leader from Balochistan Sadiq Umrani.

Meanwhile, former president of PPP Parliamentarians chief Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held several meetings at Zardari House in Islamabad Monday in connection with party’s preparations for long march on February 27 against inflation and unemployment in the country.

Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with PPP Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Ch Yasin and discussed the preparations for long march. PPP AJK Secretary General Faisal Rathore also called on Bilawal and apprised him of the arrangements for the long march.

PPP Khyber Pakhtun-khwa chief Najmuddin Khan also called on PPP chairman along with Shahzada Khalid Pervez, son of Shahzada Mohiuddin from Chitral who left the PMLN and announced joining the PPP.

A delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) led by PPP GB president advocate Amjad along with Sher Jahan Mir, Mir Afzal both former chief ministers GB, former ministers Abdul Jahan, Waqar Mandooq, the former IG police, Afzal Shigri, Dr Sharif and Imran Nadeem also called on the PPP chairman. Sardar Nabeel Gabol also called on Asif Ali Zardari.