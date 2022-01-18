KP Assembly adjourned as PM visits Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was once again adjourned for Tuesday (today) without holding the Monday session, this time not for lack of quorum but due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit.

Some of the Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) said were informed after reaching the assembly that the session had been adjourned because of the prime minister’s visit to the provincial capital.

It was said that the prime minister had called the party MPAs for a meeting at the Governor’s House for which the assembly sitting was adjourned.The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) MPA and the party spokesman Ikhtiar Wali Khan, while reacting to the adjournment of the session, said it showed how much importance the ruling party gave to the assembly.

He said Premier Imran Khan was sitting in the Governor’s House which he used to say would be bulldozed if his party came into power and converted into a varsity.