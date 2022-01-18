Police say drugs seized

PESHAWAR: The local police and the Narcotics Eradication Team foiled a bid to smuggle drugs on a motorbike and arrested one alleged smuggler from Karkhano Market on Monday.
An official said the cops while acting over a tip-off, intercepted a motorcyclist near Karkhano Market and recovered five kilograms ice (methamphetamine) and two KGs of heroin that
he was being smuggled to Punjab.
The alleged smuggler, Adnan, who was stated to be an Afghan national, was arrested. Police also arrested some drug dealers during actions in other parts of Peshawar and recovered heroin, ice and hashish from them.
