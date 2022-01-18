TNFJ chief addresses Ulema

Islamabad: The Patron-in-Chief of the Supreme Shia Ulema Board Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that the loyalty lesson preached by Hazrat Ummul Baneen (S.A.) guarantees the sovereignty of the religion and the motherland. The personality of Hazrat Ummul Baneen (S.A.) is the beacon of light for everyone in their mutual affairs, says a press release.

These views were expressed by him while addressing the Ulema and mourners on the occasion of concluding day of ‘Ayyam Madar-e-Abbas Alamdar’ (A.S.) marking the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ummul Baneen (S.A.).

The TNFJ chief said that Hazrat Ummul Baneen (S.A.) is one of the most prominent personalities in the history of Islam who achieved mirage in fulfilling the demands for love to Ahle Bait (A.S.) and the Ajr-e-Risalat (SAAW). She not only fulfilled the norms of love with the Prophethood (SAAW) and Ahle Bait (A.S.) but also taught her children along with becoming the symbol of selflessness and loyalty, he said adding that her four sons kissed martyrdom in Karbala in support of Imam Hussain (A.S.) but she preferred to mourn Imam Hussain (A.S.), instead of mourning her children.

Agha Moosavi said that as long as Hazrat Ummul Baneen (S.A.) remained alive, she would remember the sufferings of Karbala and would go to Jannat-ul-Baqi and narrate the oppression of Imam Hussain (AS) so that the remembrance of the martyrs of Karbala would remain alive forever. Through her speeches, elegies and poems, she exposed the oppression of the martyrs of Karbala to the world.