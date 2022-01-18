Turkey ignores European deadline to release rights leader

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from Europe’s top human rights body to release him, in a case that has hurt Ankara’s ties with the West.
The 64-year-old businessman and philanthropist, Osman Kavala, has been held without a conviction since October 2017 for allegedly financing a wave of 2013 anti-government protests and playing a role in an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016.
LONDON: London's famous red buses are in danger of being forced off the streets in a funding row between City Hall and...
Kyiv: Ukrainian prosecutors on Monday requested $35 million in bail for former leader Petro Poroshenko, who had...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli police were in a standoff on Monday with a Palestinian man who carried a gas cannister on...
BRUSSELS: Nato on Monday inked a deal to bolster its cyber support for Ukraine, after a sweeping hacking attack...
PARIS: A French court on Monday found far-right presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour guilty of racist hate speech for a...
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and visiting Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra on Monday agreed...
