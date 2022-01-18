Turkey ignores European deadline to release rights leader

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from Europe’s top human rights body to release him, in a case that has hurt Ankara’s ties with the West.

The 64-year-old businessman and philanthropist, Osman Kavala, has been held without a conviction since October 2017 for allegedly financing a wave of 2013 anti-government protests and playing a role in an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016.