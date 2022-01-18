Three arrested over war weapons found at warehouse

Police on Monday arrested three suspects following the recovery of a huge cache of rusted war weapons buried in the ground at a warehouse in Karachi’s old city area a couple of days ago.

Identified as Saleem, Faizan and Shafiq, the suspects were arrested by the investigation wing of the Nabi Bakhsh police station. Police said Saleem and Shafiq had been looking after the affairs of the building since 1984, while Faizan was currently in charge of the responsibility.

Officials said they are trying to ascertain if the arrested suspects are involved in burying the weapons in the warehouse of a residential building near a market in the Bheempura locality of the old city area.

Oil tanker fire

A fire broke out in a tanker parked at a petrol pump near Nagan Chowrangi during the transfer of fuel. Two fire tenders were immediately sent to the scene to participate in fire-extinguishing work. Luckily, no loss of life was reported in the incident.