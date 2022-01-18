Govt’s team does not show up at JI’s sit-in for third round of talks

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) city leadership faced disappointment on Monday at their protest sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly as they waited the entire night for the negotiation team of the Sindh government headed by Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah for the third round of talks on the controversial local government law, but the government team did not show up.

The JI sit-in against the local government law entered its 18th day on Monday. The party’s Karachi emir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced at the protest that the party would carry out pubic marches in various neighbourhoods this week to force the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership to repeal the controversial local government law, which, according to him, aimed at squeezing all powers from elected local government representatives.

“The participation of a large number of people of Karachi in the public march on Sharea Faisal on Sunday shows that the city will not accept any illegal move in the name of legislation that violates the constitution, undermines the authority of local government and usurps the rights of Karachiites,” he said.

He added that the JI demanded municipal rights of Karachi, fresh population census in the metropolis and an empowered local government system in the urban centres. “For these demands, the JI could also march towards the CM House and Karachi’s residents should prepare themselves for it,” he said.

Rehman said the JI would organise a women march on Thursday, January 20, at Hassan Square. He added that the party would also organise protests on the strategic points of the city.

He stated that the first march would be held from Sohrab Goth to MA Jinnah Road through Shahrah-e-Pakistan. “The second march will be carried out from Surjani Town to MA Jinnah Road and the third march will be held from Orangi Town to MA Jinnah Road,” he announced.

Other leaders of the JI said the Sindh government had encroached upon every single authority meant for the city government. The resources of Karachi were in the clutches of those who acquired power on the basis of corruption, they added.