Proclaimed offender killed

LAKKI MARWAT: The police killed a proclaimed offender in exchange of fire in Kherukhel Pakka village, an official said on Sunday.

He said that a police party confronted a group of POs in the rural area on Saturday night. Noticing cops, he said, the outlaws opened fire but one of them identified as Waheed was killed when police returned the fire. The other proclaimed offenders escaped the place taking the advantage of darkness.