Volunteers make clean-up drive success

Islamabad: The number of volunteers registered for the Clean-up Campaign in Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) has reached 400 due to which they have been allowed to carry out work in groups at different locations with separate timings.

According to the details, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) initiated the Clean-up Campaign and asked the volunteers to get them registered to become part of this activity aiming at protecting and preserving the national park. Now the number of volunteers has significantly increased so the IWMB has decided to allow them to work in groups on Saturday and Sunday with the timing of their own choice during the daytime. After the introduction of this new policy, the groups of volunteers collected trash.