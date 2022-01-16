Quality healthcare ensured through Sehat Cards: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid distributed Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Cards to residents of Abbot Road and Sanda areas here on Saturday.

The residents of the area received Dr Yasmin Rashid with flower bouquets.

The minister said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan has provided best quality healthcare services to people through Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card. Health is a great blessing and every family of Punjab deserves good quality services. In the first phase 30 percent of the population living below the poverty line was given Sehat Cards. All residents of seven districts of Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions got cards in 2021. Over 70,000 families have availed eye treatment facility. Now people no longer will have to stay in long queues for cardiac treatment. Overall 50,000 beds have been added to private hospitals of Punjab. Private hospitals have been empanelled along with government hospitals. Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card holders can get health insurance coverage of up to Rs.1 million at over 50 private hospitals of Lahore. No past government thought of facilitating the common man. In order to provide best quality services, 23 hospitals are being developed across the province.”

The 600-bedded Mother and Child Hospitals will be complete very soon. In the last 70 years, no major scale up plan has been implemented for Ganga Ram Hospital. Three new emergencies are being developed at General Hospital, Services Hospital, and Jinnah Hospital. Every family head is being given Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Sahulat Card. Widows and divorced women will get cards as well. Thalassemia patients are also given health insurance. No one can be happier about the provision of free health services to people than the government. So far Hameed Latif Hospital Lahore has provided cardiac treatment to over 500 patients under Sehat Cards. Best quality health services are the responsibility of the government, the health minister said.

“We are spending public money on the public alone. We spent around 14 billion rupees for treatment of Covid-19 patients. Punjab has procured vaccine worth Rs3 billion. Punjab has added over 48,000 human resources in three years and another 10,000 people will be hired in the next three months. By good corona control efforts, we are now able to open educational institutes. Our focus is on health and education. By efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the entire population is being given Naya Pakistan Sehat Sahulat cards. People can lodge complaints through the Sehat Card app as well. Cards are being given to the entire population despite unnecessary criticism by the opposition. Prime Minister Imran Khan set up an institution like the NCOC. The WHO has appreciated Pakistan for the health insurance of the entire population. The Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card app also has all necessary information available,” Dr Yasmin said.