Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Violent unrest in Kazakhstan that began with peaceful protests over energy prices left 225 people dead, authorities announced on Saturday, a dramatic increase on previous tolls provided by officials.
"During the state of emergency, the bodies of 225 people were delivered to morgues, of which 19 were law enforcement officers and military personnel," Serik Shalabaev, a representative of the state prosecutor, said at a briefing.
The figure included civilians and armed "bandits" killed by security forces, Serik Shalabayev, the head of criminal prosecution at the prosecutor's office, told a briefing.
