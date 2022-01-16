Rotting on roads

This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the unhygienic sanitary conditions of Rawalpindi. Polythene bags choke the drainage system, garbage bins and pavements are overflowing with heaps of waste. Uncollected garbage is left to rot, and the air is filled with a foul smell. There are germs and insects breeding all through the city. These conditions create great health hazards for all, especially young children and the elderly. During the monsoons and rainy seasons, the situation gets even worse, as water pools on roads. If measures are not taken immediately for the regular and timely removal of garbage, matters will only get more out of hand.

Muhammad Junaid Arshad

Islamabad