Nadal happy to ‘feel like a tennis player again’ after injury woe

MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal said Saturday that he was happy just to be back playing tennis at the Australian Open after a turbulent few months dogged by injury and then being “very sick” with Covid.

The 35-year-old Spaniard will be chasing a record 21st Grand Slam crown when he begins his Melbourne title charge on Monday against the 66th-ranked American Marcos Giron.

The draw could open up nicely for him with the grave uncertainty surrounding reigning champion Novak Djokovic, but Nadal said that he is not expecting too much of himself.

“I came here just with the clear goal to be back on the tour, that’s the most important thing,” said Nadal, who battled a foot injury for much of last year, ended his season in August and contracted Covid in December.

“Then if I am able to win matches, improving every single day, fantastic.”

Nadal admitted that it had been hard at times to keep motivated because of the latest injury to dog a career that has brought him 20 Grand Slam crowns, level on the all-time list with “Big Three” rivals Djokovic and Roger Federer.

“First thing, be healthy. Then hold the passion, that sometimes is difficult when you are going through a lot of physical issues,” he said.

“Last year and a half with my foot, I have been suffering a lot. I think I hold the positive attitude and the working spirit all the time. That’s probably why I’m here today.”

Nadal said that he felt unwell for about a week with the virus, but he seemed to be suffering no long-term effects as he won a Melbourne warm-up tournament for his 89th ATP singles title a week ago.