Nadra to accept payments via apps

KARACHI: National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) in collaboration with EasyPaisa and JazzCash introduced a facility of accepting digital payments for its services at all of its registration centers, a press release said.

Using the facility, people can pay the fee for ID card processing or other identity documents through their Easypaisa or JazzCash app in real-time.

The service follows a recently launched credit and debit card payments at national registration centres adding to public convenience by providing alternative digital payment methods along with the existing cash payment option. “The service is expected to be available to over 23 million mobile wallet customers,” it said.

The inauguration ceremony took place at Nadra headquarters where its chairman Tariq Malik, CEO JazzCash Murtaza Ali and CEO Easypaisa/Telenor Microfinance Bank M. Mudassar Aqil were present.