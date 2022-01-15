Minister directs officials to ensure timely desilting of canals

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Friday chaired a meeting on desilting and repair of canals.
During the meeting, the officials gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister regarding cleaning and repair of canals, irrigation schemes, tube-wells and civil channels.
Arshad Ayub said that no negligence would be tolerated in cleaning canals, irrigation schemes, etc. he added that strict departmental action would be taken against those found negligent. The minister said the desilting campaign should be completed by February 9 in any case so that the farmers do not face any difficulties.
During the meeting, the officials of Irrigation Department said that irrigation canals, tube-wells were cleaned every year.
MARDAN: District administration and other relevant officials have launched an operation against spurious and...
PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Trade and Industries Abdul Karim Khan on Friday said that...
NOWSHERA: The protest against the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex Board of Governors Chairman Dr Nurul Iman took...
SWABI: The Awami National Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl on Friday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of...
PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Labour, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Shaukat Yousafzai has annulled the screening...
MANSEHRA: A man on Friday allegedly killed his wife and a ninth-grade student in the name of honour and fled in the...
Comments