Minister directs officials to ensure timely desilting of canals

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Friday chaired a meeting on desilting and repair of canals.

During the meeting, the officials gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister regarding cleaning and repair of canals, irrigation schemes, tube-wells and civil channels.

Arshad Ayub said that no negligence would be tolerated in cleaning canals, irrigation schemes, etc. he added that strict departmental action would be taken against those found negligent. The minister said the desilting campaign should be completed by February 9 in any case so that the farmers do not face any difficulties.

During the meeting, the officials of Irrigation Department said that irrigation canals, tube-wells were cleaned every year.