Saturday January 15, 2022
National

Prisoner dies in Lahore jail

January 15, 2022

LAHORE: A 45-year-old prisoner of Camp Jail expired in a hospital on Friday. Inmate Irfan was taken to hospital with serious medical complications where he expired. He was arrested under Section 380 PPC. Edhi volunteers transferred the body to the morgue.

