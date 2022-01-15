SHC seeks report on implementation of workers welfare fund law

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the Sindh Workers Welfare Board secretary to appear in person and submit a compliance report with regard to the implementation of the Sindh Workers Welfare Fund Act.

The direction came on a petition of a woman, Irum, and others with regard to the welfare of workers and implementation of the workers welfare fund law. The high court had on a previous hearing ordered the directorate of the Sindh Employees Social Security Institute (Sessi) to complete the process of issuance of smart cards to the workers registered with it.

The bench had observed that there were less number of workers registered with Sessi and the workers welfare boards, and thousands of the labourers were yet to be registered. The SHC had directed the labour secretary and Sessi commissioner to ensure the registration of workers at industries in the first step and then registration of workers working at superstores, fuel stations, etc.

The high court observed that the Section 4 of the Sindh Workers Welfare Board Act also stipulated the constitution of the workers welfare fund and expressed its expectation that the Sindh government shall consider the same and appropriate funds may be allocated for the workers welfare as per the law.

Unlawful construction

The SHC directed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to take appropriate legal and lawful steps for the removal of an illegal construction in the Orangi Town area.

Petitioner Syed Arif Shah had submitted that a multi-storey building had unlawfully been constructed adjacent to his house situated in MPR Colony in Orangi Town as there was no provision for raising a building more than ground-plus-two-floors.

The SBCA filed a report before the high court submitting that the owner of the property had raised a ground-plus-five-floor building with no approved building plan. The SHC directed the building control authority to demolish the unauthorised construction and submit a compliance report within 45 days.

The SHC also directed the sub-registrar of Orangi Town to not register any document in respect of the subject property or any portion or unit thereof. The high court also restrained public service utilities from providing water, gas and electricity connections to the subject building until the SBCA had issue a completion certificate in respect of the subject property.