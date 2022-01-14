PNCA holds painting workshop, exhibition

Islamabad : The Pakistan National Council of the Arts held a one-day oil painting workshop and a solo painting exhibition titled ‘Timeless Relics’ by master artist Perveen Khan on its premises.

The event was inaugurated by High Commissioner of Canada Wendy Gilmour. According to the PNCA, the workshop was a huge success as more than 30 individuals of different age groups participated to learn techniques of knife painting from artist Perveen Khan.

Each participant received a certificate of participation from the PNCA. The PNCA said the exhibition was an amalgamation of timeless imagery creatively portrayed on canvas. It was particularly very important because Perveen Khan presented her works for the very first time at the PNCA. Perveen Khan was born in Bombay and did her BFA from Sir JJs School of Arts. Whilst still a student, she developed a liking for a palette knife as she was greatly influenced by the impressionists and their style of painting.