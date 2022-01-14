COMSTECH official meets OIC secretary general

Islamabad : COMSTECH, Coordinator General Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, called on Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Barahim Taha, at OIC General Secretariat, in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Prof. Choudhary briefed the Secretary General of OIC about the preparations for the 31st Executive Committee Meeting of COMSTECH, which is being held on January 27, 2022, in Islamabad, Pakistan, under the Chair of Dr. Arif Alvi, President, Islamic Republic of Pakistan/ Chairman COMSTECH. Secretary General OIC conveyed his appreciation to the Government of Pakistan for generously supporting OIC's Ministerial Standing Committee for Scientific and Technological Cooperation. He assured his complete patronage to COMSTECH which is among the key OIC institutions.
