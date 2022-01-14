Senate body to present its report on POA today

ISLAMABAD: The Senate sub-committee is expected to present their findings during the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) today (Friday) following the changes made in the agenda due to the non-availability of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) officials.
The sub-committee with Senator Irfanul Haq Siddiqui as its coordinator has prepared a comprehensive report on the reasons for the poor performance of national teams in mega events in recent times. The committee has furnished its recommendations on the input it received from all the stakeholders.
The standing committee had to change the agenda following the news about POA president and secretary’s positive Covid-19 tests.
The POA officials had to present their side of story on the government’s allegations during the meeting. It is expected that the meeting on the POA issues will now be held next month.
