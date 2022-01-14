Shafqat Mehmood tests positive for Covid-19 again

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood announced on Thursday that he has once again tested positive for COVID-19.
In a tweet, the education minister stated that he was feeling mild symptoms at the moment, and that he hoped to recover soon with some rest. “I have unfortunately tested positive for coronavirus. My symptoms are mild so far and I feel fine. Hopefully with some rest will recover soon,” he wrote. He urged people to continue to take all precautions, especially wearing a mask at all times.
ISLAMABAD: The Province Hazara Movement on Thursday staged a demonstration to press its demand for the creation of the...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Thursday dismissed a petition, filed by Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz...
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II’s second son Prince Andrew, who is facing a US civil case for sexual assault, has given...
KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the PPP has declared a war against the...
The government is not considering to impose restrictions as the hospitalisation is not increasing in Karachi, claims...
NEW DELHI: Talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders on easing a 20-month border standoff ended without a...
Comments