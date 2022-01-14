Shafqat Mehmood tests positive for Covid-19 again

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood announced on Thursday that he has once again tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, the education minister stated that he was feeling mild symptoms at the moment, and that he hoped to recover soon with some rest. “I have unfortunately tested positive for coronavirus. My symptoms are mild so far and I feel fine. Hopefully with some rest will recover soon,” he wrote. He urged people to continue to take all precautions, especially wearing a mask at all times.