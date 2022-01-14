PPP has declared war against PTI: Bilawal

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the PPP has declared a war against the PTI government, terming the party an enemy of the people.

“The long march of millions of people will weigh heavily on the government and we will achieve our goal when we reach Islamabad,” the PPP chairman expressed these views while presiding over the PPP Sindh Council meeting via video link at the Chief Minister's House here on Thursday. The meeting reviewed the arrangements and preparations for the long march from Mazar-e-Quaid on February 27 and it was decided to ensure full participation of millions of people in the long march.

Addressing the meeting, Bilawal said the long march against this incompetent government would start from Mazar-e-Quaid, Karachi, on February 27 and would reach Islamabad to achieve its objectives. He said the PPP would play the role of real opposition for the solution of problems of the people and will expose and send home the incompetent government of PTI, adding the country was facing a serious crisis and only the PPP will take the country out of the crisis.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro said that the long march starting from Mazar-e-Quaid Karachi on February 27 would reach the Sindh-Punjab border at Kamoon Shaheed after which the march would move forward to Lahore and Islamabad. He appealed to the people belonging to every segment of the society to participate in the long march of PPP.