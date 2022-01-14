Indo-China talks on border row end in stalemate

NEW DELHI: Talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders on easing a 20-month border standoff ended without a breakthrough for the second time in three months, an Indian Defense Ministry official said Thursday.
The ministry said the two sides had a “frank and in-depth exchange of views” in the meeting on China’s side of the Moldo meeting point on Wednesday and would work to resolve the remaining issues, without specifying them. The previous round of commander-level talks in October also ended in a stalemate, with China accusing India of sticking to “unreasonable and unrealistic demands, adding difficulties to the negotiations.”
Indian army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday described the current situation in eastern Ladakh as “stable and under control” but told reporters in New Delhi that India would continue to deal with China in a “firm and resolute” manner.
