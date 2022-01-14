EVM, i-voting: ECP to consult political parties, stakeholders

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has expressed satisfaction over reports by three committees on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and overseas voting.

It has decided to ensure completion of a request forproposal and tendering process for EVMs procurement for a pilot project. Further legislation has been proposed with regards to EVMs and i-voting for overseas Pakistanis, whereas expenses on EVMs are estimated to be Rs258 billion involving various stages of purchase.

During a meeting Thursday, three committees formed on electronic voting machines and overseas voting submitted their reports to the election commission. The ECP secretary gave a briefing on a roadmap and plan of action at all stages of the project.

The meeting said this process should be completed keeping in view the quality, secrecy and security. In this regard, the ECP also decided to start a process of consultations with all stakeholders and political parties to take them into confidence. Pilot testing of more machines will also be done. Regarding overseas voting, the committee submitted four proposals to the EC with a need for further legislation. These proposals were; internet voting, postal voting, online voting in embassy and electronic postal ballot voting. Another proposal was for a separate electoral college and reserved seats for overseas Pakistanis. The ECP was informed it would cost Rs258 billion.