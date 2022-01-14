Robbers take away Rs2.5 million

LAHORE: Robbers took away Rs2.5 million cash from a citizen in the Nawab Town police area on Thursday. The victim identified as Atif withdrew Rs2.5 million from a bank on Raiwind Road and was on his way back to his office when robbers riding on bikes intercepted him and snatched the money.

Electrocuted: A 30-year-old woman died after being electrocuted in her house in the South Cantt police area on Thursday. The victim was identified as Salma Bibi. The victim's brother accused his brother-in-law Sajjad of electrocuting her. Police collected evidences from the spot and shifted the body to the morgue.

Arrested: Qila Gujjar Singh police arrested a man and his son for killing a citizen over a minor issue a few months ago. The accused M Shahbaz and Ali had murdered M Ashraf a few months ago at a wedding function that was going on in the house of the victim. The accused had an exchange of hot words with the victim over commotion and killed Ashraf and fled the scene.

Hit to death: A six-year-old girl was hit to death by a speeding truck in the limits of Haier police on Thursday. Bilal along with his daughter Iqra was crossing the road when a rashly-driven truck ran over the girl, resulting into her instant death. The truck driver escaped from the scene. Body was removed to the morgue.

Motorcyclist dies: A bike-rider lost his life in a road accident in the Harbanspura area on Thursday. The bike-rider identified as Imran alias Mani lost control over his speeding bike which went straight into an electricity pole, resulting into his instant death. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Trainee cops: A delegation of trainee officers of National Highway and Motorway Police visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), Thursday. More than 80 officers were briefed on the PSCA working. The delegation was given a tour of the centres' operations and monitoring centre, emergency call centre and dispatch control centre. The delegation was briefed on advanced traffic management system, multimedia monitoring and electronic challenging system. The delegation members said the PSCA visit had become an integral part of the training of security agencies. Memorial shields were also exchanged between the delegation and the PSCA.

FIRING: Gujjarpura police arrested five persons on charges of firing in the air. Police recovered two rifles and three pistols from their possession. FC College Chowki police arrested suspect Yousaf and Punjab Society Chowki police arrested Mubashar and Ramzan and recovered 350 bottles of liquor from their possession. North Cantt police arrested an accused for taking away bikes and recovered nine bikes from his possession. The accused was identified as Shahzad.