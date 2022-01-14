10 containers carrying 8m masks reach City

LAHORE: Around 10 containers carrying eight million masks have reached Sunder Industrial Estate Lahore here on Thursday. Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) M Usman signed an MoU with Secretary Board of Management, Sunder Industrial Estate, Zain Mirza on storage of masksfree-of-cost. Officials said AC (G) Usman Jalees and AC Raiwind Adnan Rasheed on behalf of Commissioner Lahore received the first 10 containers of masks and supervised the storage process.

A major breakthrough in fight against COVID-19 has been achieved by the Punjab government, said Commissioner Lahore, adding that so far this was the biggest shipment of free masks received in Lahore.

He said the campaign “Lahore Wears Masks” was launched in April 2021 to promote precautionary behaviour amongst citizens and free masks were distributed in Lahore with the help of philanthropists.

“Lahore Wears Masks” made its mark as Yale University USA, Stanford University, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) & International Poverty Alleviation Organisation (IPA) USA joined hands with Commissioner Lahore to analyse the impact.

Based on results of success of campaign, international research partners pitched the need of free masks for Lahore and as a result Hand Brands Inc USA accepted the proposal and contributed 30 million cloth-reusable masks worth $45 million in Sept 2021.

Shipment of 27 containers in different lots has been en-route since Dec 5th and first lot of 10 containers containing 8 million masks had reached Karachi on January 10, 2022 and now landed in Lahore, Commissioner Lahore said and concluded that remaining masks will reach by the end of January 22.