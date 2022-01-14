Focus on long-term sustainable reforms: Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reached the site of Mother and Child Block at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to monitor the pace of work here on Thursday.

Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Dr Asif Tufail and Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti accompanied the minister.

Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Ganga Ram Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Athar, Project Director Sheikh Ejaz, Chief Engineer C&W and officials of the other department were present on the site.

The project director shared progress update with the minister and the SH&ME secretary. The health minister visited sites of wards, nursing stations, delivery rooms, parking, reception and washrooms. The health minister reviewed the quality of work and chaired a meeting at Fatima Jinnah Medical University on the Mother and Child Block.

Dr Yasmin said that the government had focused on long-term sustainable reforms for young and coming generations. The state-of-the art 600-bed Mother and Child block at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital shall help save thousands of lives, she said and maintained that overall, mother and child hospitals were being developed in many districts of the Punjab province. She also stated that development in health sector had been colossal in the last few years. The work on Ganga Ram block is going on according to the plan, she said adding this unit would be inaugurated within the current year. All institutions are working with collaboration and adequate funds are available for the completion of the project, she concluded.