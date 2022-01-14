Man shot dead in target killing, three wounded by muggers

As the law enforcers seem to have completely failed to control crime in the city, another man was gunned down and three others injured in various firing incidents in the city on Thursday.

A cloth trader was shot dead apparently in an act of target killing in Baldia Town. Police said the incident took place near 24 Ki Market in Baldia Town within the limits of the Madina Colony police station.

The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where the man was identified as 30-year-old Junaid, son of Barkat. Police said the deceased used to run a cloth shop in the same market and also lived nearby. He was shot by unidentified motorcyclists over unexplained reasons. Police said the murder was apparently not committed by muggers as the man’s mobile phone and wallet were found on the body.

Police also recovered an empty shell of a 30bore pistol from the crime scene. A case has been registered. Meanwhile, three more citizens fell victim of street crime in Karachi within just half an hour.

The first incident took place in Ghazi Goth near Safoora Chowrangi where a 45-year-old man, Sultan, was shot and injured over offering resistance during a mugging bid. Similarly, Faizan Ahmed, 30, was wounded when he put up resistance during a mugging attempt on the Super Highway. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The third incident occurred in the Buffer Zone area where 36-year-old Sajid was injured after robbers opened fire on him when he offered resistance during the mugging. He was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.