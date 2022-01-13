Pindi district admin launches drive against encroachment

Rawalpindi : On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Zila Council administration has started crackdown on encroachment mafia. In the first phase heavy fines will be imposed, while in second phase FIRs and demolition of illegal construction would be started. The concerned (Regulation) department of Zila Council has imposed a fine of Rs300,000 on encroachers in different areas of Potohar Town on Wednesday.

The concerned authority will also take action against illegal taxi and wagon stands along roadsides.

The Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi), Muhammad Ali through a notice pointed out total 26 areas; Kurri Road, Khanna Road, KRL Road, Gulzar-e-Quaid/VIP Road, Chaklala Bazaar, Rehmatabad, Kotha Kalan Road, Swan Adda, Kotha Road, Dhamiyal Road, Defence Road, Adiyala Road, Chakri Road, Gulriaz Society, Taxila, Kahuta, Chak Beli Khan, Misriyal Road, Dhok Kala Khan, Girja Road, Morgha Road, Kallar Syedan, Airport Society, Kalyal/Gorakhpur, Gujjar Khan and Dhok Hameeda.

The DC has set the final date to complete the operation in all areas till February 8, 2022.

According to the notice, it is submitted that this office has to operate against encroachments on different roads falling in its area. It may also be highlighted here that in coordination with the staff of City Traffic Police (CTP), this drive shall also cater for the issue of illegal taxi and wagon stands established alongside the roads.

It is proposed that City Police Officer (CPO) may be requested to depute at least 10 police personnel for this ‘anti-encroachment drive’. The CTO Rawalpindi may also be requested to provide necessary assistance to the staff of District Council, Rawalpindi during the drive.

The Town Officer (Regulation) Noshia Afzal told ‘The News’ that they have started crackdown to remove all kinds of encroachments from Zila Council. The local management has provided us police and other staff to clean Zila Council areas.

She said that they have imposed big fine on the spot and in second phase FIR would be registered and illegal constructions from all areas would be demolished. The crackdown will remain continued without any discrimination, she assured.

The residents settled in Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) limits also demanded higher authorities to start a serious crackdown on encroachment mafia ruling in all bazaar, footpaths and even in residential areas.

The areas of Raja Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Lal Haveli, Moochi Bazaar, Bara Bazaar, Narnkari Bazaar, Kohati Bazaar, Kashmiri Bazaar, Iqbal Road, College Road, Committee Chowk, Commercial Market even along roadsides of Benazir Bhutto Road and several other areas are packed with encroachment for years. Even ambulances could not move because of ever-increasing encroachments on many roads.