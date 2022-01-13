Geo tele film Ruposh’s popularity crosses new milestone

KARACHI: The number one choice of the Pakistani viewers in the entertainment industry, “Geo TV” again lived up to its viewers’ desires by enchanting them through airing telefilm “Ruposh” at the outset of new year.

According to the details, another historic breakthrough was made by the Geo TV in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. The Seventh Sky Entertainment’s special telefilm “Ruposh”, which was aired on the Friday night, has crossed the mammoth GRPS 105 milestones on the rating chart, the highest trending for any telefilm in the Pakistani entertainment industry to date.

At the same time, on the digital platform, YouTube, telefilm “Ruposh” has become the number one trending success in just three days and has become the first Pakistani telefilm to get the fastest 10 million views. Overall, the digital platform has received 180.4 million views on the TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, and a rating of 9.6 on IMDB. Lead cast of “Ruposh”, Haroon Kadwani and Kinza Hashmi, have earned accolades due to the overwhelming response from the audience. The viewers praised producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi and the Geo TV for providing them with the entertainment in the times of coronavirus spread.