Geo tele film Ruposh’s popularity crosses new milestone

KARACHI: The number one choice of the Pakistani viewers in the entertainment industry, “Geo TV” again lived up to its viewers’ desires by enchanting them through airing telefilm “Ruposh” at the outset of new year.
According to the details, another historic breakthrough was made by the Geo TV in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. The Seventh Sky Entertainment’s special telefilm “Ruposh”, which was aired on the Friday night, has crossed the mammoth GRPS 105 milestones on the rating chart, the highest trending for any telefilm in the Pakistani entertainment industry to date.
At the same time, on the digital platform, YouTube, telefilm “Ruposh” has become the number one trending success in just three days and has become the first Pakistani telefilm to get the fastest 10 million views. Overall, the digital platform has received 180.4 million views on the TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, and a rating of 9.6 on IMDB. Lead cast of “Ruposh”, Haroon Kadwani and Kinza Hashmi, have earned accolades due to the overwhelming response from the audience. The viewers praised producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi and the Geo TV for providing them with the entertainment in the times of coronavirus spread.
LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday said digital system was...
SUKKUR: The prisoners protested in Central Jail Larkana over shifting of a prisoner to Central Jail in Karachi. The...
SUKKUR: Grand democratic Alliance on Wednesday took out protest rallies against Local Bodies Act passed by PPP in...
SUKKUR: The body of Kamlesh Kumar, brother of Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz leader Kamrid Jagdesh Kumar, was recovered from a...
SUKKUR: Two people were gunned down and three injured in vendetta killing in Larkana on Tuesday. The deceased were...
SUKKUR: As many as 14 people died after consuming substandard liquor in Tando Jam since Tuesday. They included Aamir...
Comments