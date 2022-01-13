France shuts Cannes mosque

PARIS: France’s interior minister said on Wednesday he had ordered the closure of a mosque on the French Riviera because of anti-Semitic remarks made there. Gerald Darmanin said the mosque in the glitzy seaside city of Cannes was also guilty of supporting CCIF and BarakaCity, two associations that the government dissolved at the end of last year for spreading "Islamist" propaganda. Darmanin told broadcaster CNews that he had consulted with the mayor of Cannes, David Lisnard, before shutting down the mosque.
RIYADH: A Saudi has been named in a newspaper after his conviction for sexual harassment, in an apparent first under...
ISLAMABAD: An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale was felt in Gwadar and adjoining areas on Wednesday...
RAWALPINDI: Commander of the Terrestrial Army Congo Lieutenant General Sikabwe Asinda Fall called on Chief of the Army...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday sought time to submit his response in a plea filed by PMLN leader...
LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday convicted five accused involved in the Johar Town bomb blast case.The...
In a later development, Harem Shah denied any wrong doing, terming the video just a prank
Comments