Traffic concerns

The road from the Ghazi Interchange on Islamabad-Peshawar motorway to Ghazi has been under ‘repairs’ for several months now. This is a main thoroughfare with high traffic intensity and is a major artery to Tarbela Dam. Yet, it has remained neglected by the relevant department. Vehicles carrying various materials for maintenance of the dam pass this road. Besides, people traveling to Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI) use the same road on a daily basis.

It is strange that the road leading to one of the most significant projects in the country has been in such a dilapidated condition for so long. A major reason for this is that a number of causeways on the road allow rain water from nearby mountains to pool on the road. Bridges must be constructed on the causeways to facilitate smoother flow of traffic. The authorities must repair the road quickly; they should also widen it to ensure smooth traffic movement.

Iftekhar A Khan

Lahore