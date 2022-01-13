PHA planted 52 Miyawaki forests in 2021

LAHORE: Following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) planted 52 Miyawaki forests in the provincial metropolis during the year 2021.

As per the data collected from PHA, Japanese techniques were used in establishing Miyawaki forests across the city. During the year 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Asia’s largest Miyawaki forest at Saggian and another large Miyawaki forest was inaugurated at Jilani Park (Racecourse). Similarly, the third major Miyawaki forest was inaugurated by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at Shadman Park in 2021. PHA’s data showed that 376,250 trees were planted in the Miyawaki forests. The data revealed that PHA planted more than 500,000 indigenous, native and deciduous plants and trees in the city. PHA also successfully launched “Plant for Pakistan” campaign in monsoon and spring tree planting in which private and government institutions, NGOs, schools, colleges and university students also participated. PHA distributed indigenous and local plants to the citizens through bicycle carts at different places and also distributed 90,250 free plants in its door to door campaign to the citizens.

For the first time, four to six-year old trees were planted on the main and special highways and those areas where tree planting had not been promoted in the past. PHA also ensured the ongoing process of washing trees, plants and green belts in parks and highways, which is ongoing.

According to the vision of the Punjab government, PHA also decorated the main highways of the city with electric lamps and models of Madina and Kalma.

Similarly, in connection with the Independence Day celebrations, free plants were distributed throughout the city under the Plant for Pakistan campaign and tree planting ceremonies were held throughout the city. On Independence Day, 20,000 saplings were planted in various ceremonies and in August, billboards and LED steamers were installed on the main highways to raise awareness about the Plant for Pakistan campaign. The flag march was carried out and with the celebration of Independence, Clean and Green Lahore was advertised all over the city.

PHA also organised Jashan-e-Baharan like every year, which was inaugurated by the CM’s Adviser Asif Mehmood while the restoration and maintenance work of Shalimar Gardens, Chauburji and other historical heritages had been done by the PHA while work at some of the heritage sites was still in progress.

In the same year, PHA completed the composting project under the Green Waste Project. Steps were also taken for recreational as well as healthy activities for the citizens and cycling tracks were introduced in various parks while a table tennis court at Jinnah Park.

At the end of the year, a chrysanthemum show was held at Jilani Park which was appreciated by a large number of citizens.

The Authority also organised Winter Festival for the first time in its history which started from December 7 and ended on December 26, 2021. For the entertainment of the people, the national culture was highlighted in the festival. Crafts and food stalls were set up in the festival. The hill was also covered with artificial snowfall.

PHA DG Jawad Qureshi while talking with the scribe said that PHA was doing its best to provide healthy activities to the citizens besides decorating the green belts and parks to improve the scenic view of the city.

He said the biggest milestone achieved by the PHA in 2021 was establishment of a compost plant to utilise green waste of the city. He said the compost made by PHA was being used in its own parks as well as at the Miyawaki forests.