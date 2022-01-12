Aisam and partner in 2nd round of Sydney tennis

ISLAMABAD: Aisamul Haq Qureshi and his partner Aleksandr Nedovyesov fought back from a set down to beat Harri Heliovaara (Finland) and Lloyd Glasspool (United Kingdom) to make it to the round of 16 in Sydney International Tennis Tuesday.

Aisam and his Kazakh partner had a tough outing as they were a set down before overcoming their opponents 6-7 (2), 6-3, 10-7. After losing the first set on a tie-break, Aisam and Nedovyesov came charging back to take the second set rather easily and third on a super tie-break.

The pair will now meet the seventh seeded pair of Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Roger in the second round.

Aisam and Nedovyesov are coming out of a splendid show in the ATP Ranking tennis in Melbourne where they played the final. Sydney International is the last event before the start of the Australian Open getting underway from January 17.