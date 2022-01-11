2,000 kg dead, sick chicken seized in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 2,000kg dead and unhealthy chicken from the provincial capital here on Monday.

PFA’s meat safety team carried out the operation in Tollinton Market, city’s biggest chicken wholesale market and recovered dead and sick chickens from Ali Ahmed Poultry Supplier's vehicle.

PFA officials said most of the recovered chickens were found to be suffering from various diseases, including lungs. A large number of sick and underweight chickens were recovered from the vehicle of Afzal Poultry Supplier. Officials said 2,000kg meat supplied in Tollinton Market had been sent for disposal.

PFA DG said that punishments of those who cheat citizens, forged and play with health would be increased. He appealed to the general public to check the chickens thoroughly before slaughtering.