Sindh’s top cop announces revised police recruitment policy for 2022

Concerned about the recruitment procedure and to make it more transparent, Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has issued a new recruitment policy for the year 2022.

Officials said the Sindh police department consists of a number of distinct districts, ranges and regions. They added that recruitment is done through different modes. However, they continued, a system has to be evolved by which recruitment is carried out under a uniform policy and in a transparent manner, for which the provincial police chief has announced a new recruitment policy.

They said that to achieve this objective, the existing recruitment procedure is being updated to meet contemporary requirements. Certain procedures relating to the submission of applications needs to be simplified, they added. The explained that a change is to be introduced in physical efficiency tests’ requirements, and provisions regarding the written examination are required to be made explicit. These changes, they said, will make police recruitment more transparent and also simplify the procedure.

Scope of policy

The scope of this policy is limited to the general recruitment of junior clerk, wireless operator (head constable), police constable and IT-related posts in the Sindh police. The Prosecution Branch, however, is not included in the policy because no recruitment is done in the aforementioned ranks in the Prosecution (Legal) Branch.

Policy objectives

The objectives of the recruitment policy and the process of recruitment will be carried out in such a manner that external influence and interference of any kind is fully done away with.

To recruit the best available candidates in a transparent manner and to ensure the completion of recruitment in a manner that is fair, merit-based and verifiable, uniform standards of recruitment will also be ensured at the rank of junior clerk, wireless operator (HC), police constable and IT-related posts.

Recruitment

There are two different types of recruitment in the Sindh police, with the first being general recruitment against clear vacancies and against the newly sanctioned posts. The other being recruitment against Shaheed, deceased, permanently invalidated or incapacitated quota under the Sindh Police (Shaheed, Deceased, Permanently Invalidated or Incapacitated Quota) Recruitment Rules 2021, the general recruitment and the Sindh Police Recruitment Board (SPRB).

All recruitment process is to be monitored at CPO level through a recruitment board — the SPRB. Its composition consists of six members: the Addl IG Sindh as chairman, the Assistant IG Establishment as secretary, and the DIG Establishment, the DIG Finance, the DIG Training and a CPLC representative as other members.

SPRB’s functions

The SPRB will act only as a policy guideline forum for recruitment to be made in the districts, regions and ranges of the Sindh police. The board will be responsible for the overall supervision of the recruitment process and to ensure that no unit violates the recruitment policy.

The board will work out and notify the available vacancies, and distribute the new vacancies sanctioned by the government and authenticated by the AG Sindh and the respective district account officer (DAO) of districts with the approval of the IGP.

All draft advertisements will preferably be made by the respective heads of the ranges and regions to be published for recruitment after the approval of the SPRB for the routing of the same to the Sindh Information Department.

The range and region recruitment committees will send information at each stage of the selection process for the approval of the SPRB before starting the next stage of the selection process.

The final recommendations of the recruitment committees in respect of the suitable candidates (merit-wise) will also be sent to the board for obtaining its approval before the issuance of offer letters and appointment orders.

The SPRB will notify the range recruitment committees through its secretary. New recruitment will be announced and communicated by the SPRB only. No recruitment in any district, range or region against any vacancy will be made without the prior approval of the SPRB.

Vacancies

All kinds of recruitment will be carried out only against the vacancies authenticated by the AG Sindh or the DAO and the relevant district, unit SP and range.

The clear vacancies against which recruitment is to be made include the vacancies occurring through the SNE after the release of the same vacancies from the Sindh Finance Department.

They also include vacancies occurring as a result of retirement of police officials, and those occurring as a result of dismissal from service after the exhaustion of all the administrative appellate forums within six months.

The posts that are showing against the strength of the units and range offices will be distributed among the respective districts of the ranges and regions in a manner to ensure equal career growth opportunity to all the members of the Sindh police.

Communication

All the units of the Sindh police will prepare and send consolidated information containing the available clear vacancies duly authenticated by the AG Sindh Office and the DAO or the relevant district and units SP for general recruitment in their respective units at the beginning of the new financial year to the SPRB through its secretary. The information must reach the SPRB latest by June 30.

The chairmen of the district and unit recruitment committees will work out tentative recruitment plans and prepare drafts of advertisements for the recruitment to be sent to the CPO for the approval of the board. The draft advertisements will clearly mention the vacancies available for recruitment, domicile and all quota reserved.

After the verification of the provided information, the SPRB will announce general recruitment in the rank of constables with the prior approval of the IGP. Recruitment against the vacancies occurred in the units without the approval of the SPRB is not allowed. The results of each stage of the recruitment must immediately be sent to the SPRB for information.

The aforesaid recruitment committees are authorised to call the answer sheets and written test records from the testing firm for cross-checking those candidates who obtain higher marks on the written test but are not found deserving for such marks obtained during the interview.

In case of any discrepancy found, the chairmen of the recruitment committees will move reference to the CPO for taking action in accordance with the agreement between the Sindh police and the third-party testing firm.

The above committees will make selection against the available vacancies of all ranges and units of the Sindh police duly authenticated by the AG Sindh, the DAO and the DDO on a centralised basis and furnish the recommendations to the SPRB and the IGP Sindh for the final

approval.

After the approval of the SPRB and the IGP Sindh, appointment orders in respect of the successful candidates will be issued by the relevant ranges in accordance with the district of domicile of the candidates, after the fulfilment of all the codal formalities.

The chairmen of the recruitment committees will seek nominations of the Pakistan Army and the CPLC Karachi from the quarters concerned for incorporation in the respective recruitment committees. All previous orders regarding the constitution of committees issued in the matter from time to time are hereby dissolved.

Final result

The final result will be the sum of the total marks obtained in the written test and interview (as well as additional marks allocated to the Sindh police employees’ children). The final result showing the marks obtained in each of the attributes, along with the total out of 150 marks in respect of all candidates who appeared for the interview, will be uploaded on the official website of the selected testing service within a week, after the completion of the interviews.

The committee will take care of any eventuality if a suitable candidate either fails to join or is subsequently not found fit for appointment for any of the following reasons: declared unfit during medical examination, bearing unsatisfactory character or verification reports of antecedents, or submission of bogus documents such as CNIC, domicile, PRC or educational documents.

Policy applicability

The recruitment policy is applicable throughout the province for the recruitment of junior clerk (BPS-11), HC wireless operator (BPS-07), constable (BPS-05) and IT-related as well as class-IV posts in all units of the Sindh police.

Henceforth, no recruitment will be done in violation of this policy, as any recruitment done in violation of this policy will be deemed irregular and illegal, and the officer who issues such

appointment orders will be liable to departmental proceedings as prescribed under the applicable disciplinary rules.

This recruitment policy is subject to necessary modification in accordance with any modification issued by the Government of Sindh from time to time regarding recruitment policies and processes.