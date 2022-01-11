CS asks officials to solve public problems via public forums

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Secretary Shehzad Khan Bangash on Monday asked officials of various departments to solve problems of citizens in accordance with the law and also organise Kuli Kachehris (public forums) for the purpose.

He said this while presiding over a district review meeting and addressing all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners, said a handout. The meeting was attended by all the administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners of all the districts and other officials concerned. The senior officer said that the purpose of public forums was to facilitate the access of citizens to the government offices so that their problems and grievances are taken into consideration.

Director Performance Management and Reforms Unit Capt (R) Abdur Rehman presented a report on Khuli Kachehris to the participants of the meeting. He said that 172 Khuli Kachehris had been held at district level during the last two months, amongst which 92 Khuli Kachehris were held under the chairmanship of deputy commissioners. The participants were informed that 28 Khuli Kachehri were held online, 2 for women, 3 for the minority communities, and one exclusively for farmers.

The chief secretary said that the KP government was trying to solve the problems of people at their doorsteps. He stressed that any kind of laxity or negligence in solving the problems of the people would not be tolerated. He directed all the officials concerned to focus on resolving the problems of the people in the light of the law and on merit providing satisfactory answers.

Capt (R) Abdur Rehman, while referring to the regulatory inspections taking place across the province, informed the participants that a total of 68,995 units were inspected in November and 79,384 units in December.

Presiding over the National Task Force meeting on polio, Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Bangash said that it was an immense development that no polio case had been reported in the province for the last 18 months.

He said that continuous and non-stop efforts shall be made till the eradication of poliovirus. Secretary Health Tahir Orakzai, secretary home, secretary information, secretary education, DG health services, all divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners of all districts, Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Coordinator Abdul Basit, Director Performance Management and Reforms Unit, UNICEF representative and National EOC officials attended the meeting.

The chief secretary clarified that the complete eradication of polio was essential to save future generations from disability. He said that the role of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners was very important for the eradication of poliovirus from the province. Police officials informed the participants that for the success of the polio campaign, the police and other law-enforcement agencies would ensure the security of the polio teams and provide all possible assistance to make the campaigns a success.