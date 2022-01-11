Opposition long march: Hoti says ANP body to decide on joining anti-govt move

NOWSHERA: Former chief minister and Awami National Party senior vice-president Ameer Haider Hoti on Monday said that the party’s working committee meeting had been convened to decide whether or not to join the proposed long march of opposition parties.

Talking to reporters after the party workers convention here, he said that the ANP working committee will be held in the first week of February in Karachi to decide the fate of party participation in the planned long march by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party and other opposition parties.

“The government of Kaptan is destined to go home. Prime Minister Imran should not waste time to resign to save the nation and country from further destruction,” Haider Hoti said, adding that his party would not support unconstitutional and undemocratic steps to dislodge the incumbent government.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to become a political martyr but they will not provide an opportunity for the same.“We will support any method as per the Constitution and democratic norms to oust the government and hold free and fair general election under an independent and autonomous Election Commission,” he added.

Haider Hoti, who is also a Member National Assembly of ANP, said that they had prepared a charter of democracy with opposition parties for ousting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, solving the economic crisis and holding transparent elections in the country. He said that the ANP had always supported the pro-democracy forces and will never compromise on the principles and rights of the people.

The ANP leader termed the Murreee tragedy a failure of the government and asked the prime minister to accept responsibility and tender resignation.Coming down hard on the PTI government, he said the government had only caused destruction and rendered millions of people jobless.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has deceived the youths of the country by showing them green pastures in his speeches while sitting on the container,” he added.He said that hike in prices of food items, medicines and inflation was the country’s real issue but despite taking huge loans from international financial institutions during the last three years, the government had no policy to steer the country out of the prevailing economic crisis.The ANP leader said the poor people and youths were compelled to commit suicide due to the hike in the prices of essential commodities and joblessness in the country.