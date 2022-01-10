‘Kutcherry Chowk project to be started soon’

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Sunday said work on the Kutcherry Chowk project would kick off soon.

He said the Ammar Chowk project had been completed and the underpass has been opened for traffic.

He said after the completion of the Ammar Chowk project, now construction work of the Kutcherry Chowk project would be started.

The RDA chairman said Kutcherry Chowk project was approved by Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and the estimated cost of this project would be Rs4.7 billion.

The Kutcherry Chowk’s two-storey flyover design was unique and it would be first of its kind in the country, he added.

He said the design work of Kutcherry Chowk had been completed and shifting of the utility services would be started during this month while the tendering process would be started in March.

He informed that after completion of Kutcherry Chowk project, the construction work of the Defence Chowk project would be started which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs2.1 billion. He said in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, solid steps were being taken to make the surrounding area of Ammar Chowk underpass clean and green.