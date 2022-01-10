 
Monday January 10, 2022
Bomb defused in Jamrud

January 10, 2022

JAMRUD: A bomb disposal squad defused a bomb in Jamrud subdivision on Sunday. The bomb was found in a street in Nai Abadi area. Locals informed the police about the device and later the cops and bomb disposal squad reached the spot, picked the bomb and defused it in a seasonal stream.

