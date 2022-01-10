Mobile operators provide free on-net calling facility in Murree, Galiyat

ISLAMABAD: In view of the emergency situation in Murree and Galiyat, cell phones users, currently present in these areas with no balance, have immediately been provided with free on-net calling facility.

On the directions of PTA, cellular mobile operators have extended free calling facility on their own network to users with zero balance, stranded in areas of Murree and Galiyat. Users may contact their concerned operators for more info. Moreover, the PTA has also directed all telecom operators to ensure uninterrupted services to users and keep enough back-up arrangement in case of power outages.