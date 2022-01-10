Mobile operators provide free on-net calling facility in Murree, Galiyat

ISLAMABAD: In view of the emergency situation in Murree and Galiyat, cell phones users, currently present in these areas with no balance, have immediately been provided with free on-net calling facility.
On the directions of PTA, cellular mobile operators have extended free calling facility on their own network to users with zero balance, stranded in areas of Murree and Galiyat. Users may contact their concerned operators for more info. Moreover, the PTA has also directed all telecom operators to ensure uninterrupted services to users and keep enough back-up arrangement in case of power outages.
JAMRUD: A bomb disposal squad defused a bomb in Jamrud subdivision on Sunday. The bomb was found in a street in Nai...
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has expresses his grief over Murree tragedy. At the ceremony at the Vatican, prayers were...
PM Imran Khan was announced as a winner back in November 2021
LONDON: More than 150,000 people have died after contracting coronavirus in the United Kingdom, the government said on...
KABUL: A prominent Afghan university professor, who openly criticised the Taliban´s regime, has been arrested in...
SUKKUR: As many as 10 Pakistani fishermen were arrested by Indian naval forces on Sunday when they mistakenly entered...
Comments